Valerie Warren


1939 - 2019
Valerie Warren Obituary
Warren, Valerie
Oct. 10, 1939 - Oct. 31, 2019
Valerie Susan del Valle Warren, 80, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Tampa and Miami Beach, died on Oct. 31, 2019. Services will be held at 1pm on Sat., Dec. 14 at Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Dr. Longboat Key, FL. 34228. A reception will follow at the Chapel's Fellowship Hall.
She is survived by her four children Samuel III, Ramon, Don and Mary; 7 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
