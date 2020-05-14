Stover, Valona "Lonnie"

Jul 25, 1933 - May 10, 2020

Valona "Lonnie" Stover, formerly Lonnie McKown, passed away of natural causes at Manatee Memorial Hospital on Mother's Day, Sunday May 10, 2020 at the age of 86. She was an active community resident at Westminster Point Pleasant in Bradenton and was a passionate volunteer with the Chapel Committee, Bridge Club and the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, as well as, a devoted parishioner of the Orange Grove Free Methodist Church. Lonnie was formerly a long-term resident of Stoneybrook in Sarasota and enjoyed playing golf and bridge with friends. Prior to moving to Florida, Lonnie lived a full life, active with family and friends in Chatham Township, NJ and Mountain Lakes, NJ. She was an avid athlete, playing competitive tennis and golf at The Mountain Lakes Club, NJ, Canoe Brook Country Club, NJ and Noe Pond Club, NJ. Lonnie grew up in the greater St. Louis, MO area and attended Central University for one year before moving to the East Coast. She is survived by her loving family whom she was very proud of: son Steven Burr and his wife Christy, of Dallas, TX, son Jeffry Burr and husband Neil Blair, of Costa Rica, step-daughter Glenn Anne Fritts of Atlanta, GA and stepson Steve McKown and his wife Judy, of Brevard, NC. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Lonnie will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched throughout her vibrant life. Due to current health quarantine restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be interned at the Fairmont Cemetery in Chatham Township, NJ. Memorial donations are gratefully appreciated to your local Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.



