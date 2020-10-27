McLeod, Vanessa Dawn

May 9, 1997 - Oct 17, 2020

Vanessa Dawn McLeod, 23, of Sarasota passed away 10-17-20. She was born May 9,1997 in Tampa to Kimber Mueller and Tom McLeod.

Vanessa was loved by friends, family and co-workers alike. Vanessa had an incredible zeal for life and was passionate about her siblings Samantha, Kessa and Evan. Vanessa loved spending time on the beach and was an avid lover of all things butterflies. Vanessa had a profound love of children. She enjoyed time with them and doting over all children both with her friends and at the nursery at Church.

Vanessa was preceded in death by her mother Kimber Mueller. She is survived by her father Tom McLeod, sister Kessa Mueller, Samantha Mcleod, and brother Evan Davis. She leaves behind a large loving family from both parents who love, adore and will miss her tremendously.

A viewing will be held on Saturday October 31 from 12pm to 2pm At The Toale Brothers Funeral Home 6903 Tamiami Tr. A celebration of life will immediately follow at Sarasota Alliance Church 7221 Bee Ridge Rd.

A gofundme account has been set up in honor of Vanessa to help defray the costs of her untimely passing under the name of the Vanessa McLeod Memorial Fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store