Vassillios Arthur "Billy" Efthimiades
1969 - 2020
Efthimiades, Vassillios "Billy" Arthur
Mar 7, 1969 - Aug 23, 2020
It is with great sorrow that the family of Vassillios "Billy" Arthur Efthimiades (51) of Sarasota Florida, announce his passing. Born on March 7th, 1969, and deceased as of August 23rd, 2020. He leaves behind his son, Athanasios Efthimiades, and daughter Julianna Efthimiades. Sisters Tina Iliou, Maria Kousiaris, and Marika Beinlich. Brother Nick Fokias and mother Valentina Efthimiades. Brother-in-laws George Iliou, Kostas Kousiaris, and Timothy Beinlich. Nieces and nephews Kostas Kousiaris, Salvatore Varisco, Ginamarie Varisco, Alexa Iliou, and Valentina Moskowitz. Great nephews and nieces Kostandinos Kousiaris, Maria Sophia Kousiaris, Liam Duggan, and Arya Varisco. Billy was an Eagle Scout and loyal to the community. He will be greatly missed and always remembered. May the LORD accept him in HIS arms. May he rest in peace.
A visitation for Vassilios will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34243, followed by a funeral service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Palms Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the EFTHIMIADES family.



Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church
AUG
28
Funeral service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
