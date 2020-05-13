Goode, Vaughno
Nov 9, 1928 - May 8, 2020
Vaughno Goode, 91, of Palmetto, FL, died on May 8, 2020. Services will be held at 5-7PM on Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. John MB Church, 1700 1st Ave, E Palmetto, FL. Funeral Service will be private. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 13 to May 14, 2020.