Goode, Vaughno

Nov 9, 1928 - May 8, 2020

Vaughno Goode, 91, of Palmetto, FL, died on May 8, 2020. Services will be held at 5-7PM on Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. John MB Church, 1700 1st Ave, E Palmetto, FL. Funeral Service will be private. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.



