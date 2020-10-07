1/1
Velma Ross
1934 - 2020
Ross, Velma
Velma Jean Ross, age 86, Sarasota, passed away into her Savior's arms 10/6 /2020.
She was born June 22, 1934 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She is preceded by her parents, Harry & Ida (Bare/Shenk) Brubaker and by her beloved husband of 45 yrs., Daniel Webster Ross, who passed on August 4th, 2005.
She moved from Oxford, NJ, where she and Dan helped start a mission church, to Sarasota in 1973 with her family (Dan, David & Janet). She owned Bambi Christian Daycare here in Sarasota, later she became a Realtor for Mt. Vernon Realty and then Remax. She also helped manage Condos and her last occupation, before retiring, was as a CNA Caregiver.
She was always highly involved in church over the years and was a member at Bayshore, Ashton and Bahia Vista Mennonite churches and was currently a member of Covenant Life Presbyterian Church. She was instrumental in the expansion of the World's Attic Thrift Shop ministry as well as helping with Christmas International House. She was active in prison ministry and many personal ministries. She was an avid prayer warrior and enjoyed listening to Bible teachings each day.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, David Ross (& wife Doreen), daughter, Janet Miller (& husband Rod) of Sarasota; much adored grandchildren, Adam Miller and Haley Horton (& husband David), of Sarasota; and sister, Vera Hocker (& husband Paul) of Lititz, Pennsylvania as well as a sister-in-law, Gayl Lent of Pittsburgh, PA and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Covenant Life Presbyterian Church – 8490 McIntosh Rd., Sarasota, FL 34238. There will be a Live-Stream of the service available at that time: www.covenantlifepca.com - Please let the family know if you attended via Live-stream to be added to the guest book.
Memorial donations may be made to "Join Queena" P.O. Box 891277, Tampa, FL 33689 – Go to www.joinqueena.com to learn more about her friend's heartbreaking ordeal, and a relationship that was very dear to Velma's heart.
Memories and condolences may be left online at www.MFHcares.com.

Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Covenant Life Presbyterian Church
