Mason,
Venessa Lorraine
Dec 30, 1961 - Apr 21, 2019
Venessa Lorraine Mason, 57, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Fort Myers, Florida, died on Apr 21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:30 Am to 10:30 AM on May 4, 2019, at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Services will be held at 10:30on May 4, 2019 at Murdock Baptist Church, Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
