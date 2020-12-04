Zimowski, Vera
Dec 19, 1926 - Dec 1, 2020
Vera Zimowski (Baker)
Vera passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2020 in Sarasota, FL, just shy of her 94th birthday. She was born in Jeannette, PA on Dec 19., 1926 to Blaine and Nora (Mauk) Baker, who preceded her in death, along with her 3 brothers, Orville, Gerald and Merle Baker, and 1 sister, Opal (Baker) Downs. In 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, Stan Zimowski, Jr., and spent 69 happy years together with him until his death in 2018. As a life-long learner, she began her career in nursing with training at Magee Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. In 1960, following a move to Chautauqua, NY, she continued her educational pursuits with a psychology degree from Fredonia State, and never satisfied, was awarded a fellowship and obtained a Master's Degree in Special Education from Buffalo State. She taught children with learning disabilities for 20 years, in Lakewood, NY, at BOCES in Ashville, NY and in Sarasota FL, retiring in 1988. She will be remembered for her kindness, her empathy and as a fierce pinochle player.
Vera leaves behind her two daughters, Linda Voss of Sarasota, FL and Joyce Zimowski of Pittsford, NY. Her niece, Karlean Kruse, 4 step-grandchildren, 6 great step-grandchildren, 2 nephews, many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews, and all the students who benefited from her teaching also survive her.
There are no formal calling hours due to the pandemic, however, a celebration of her life will be planned in the future. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Sarasota National Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to either First Book http://firstbook.org
or National Christina Foundation http://www.christina.org
