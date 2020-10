Or Copy this URL to Share

Anderson, Verlin (Andy)

Feb 21, 1934 - Sep 22, 2020

Verlin (Andy) Anderson passed away on September 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife Beverly Anderson, daughter MaryBeth Prince and son Mark (Lisa) Anderson, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grand children and one great, great grandchild. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 17,2020, 10 A.M. at Sarasota Baptist Church.



