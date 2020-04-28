Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Verlyn Smock


1920 - 2020
Verlyn Smock Obituary
Smock, Verlyn
May 10, 1920 - Apr 23, 2020
Verlyn Smock, 99, of Sarasota, FL passed away on April 23, 2020 at Bay Village.
She was born on May 10, 1920 in Shawnee, OH. and was an Executive Secretary for Owens Corning Glass in Newark, OH. After retirement she moved with her husband, George to Sarasota in 1976. She moved to Bay Village following his passing.
Preceded in death by her husband, George, son, Ed, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Jane (Ed) Dotter, and Margaret Virginia (Hiram) Gordon.
She is survived by her niece, Jane Kritzer and family and several other nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
A dignified and beautiful woman, there will be no services, per her request.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
