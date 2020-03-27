|
|
Thudium, Vern Ferrell
May 15, 1927 - Mar 25, 2020
Vern Ferrell Thudium, 92, passed away March 25, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. Vern was born on a farm near New Boston, MO May 15, 1927. After he graduated from high school, Vern served his country in the Navy during World War II and was stationed in the Philippines. When his service in the Navy ended, Vern attended the University of Iowa and obtained a BS and MS degree in Pharmacy. He practiced Pharmacy at the University of Iowa, University of Michigan and William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. He retired from William Beaumont Hospital in 1990 as a Hospital Administrator and President of Shared Services. Vern married Geneva Jean Guyer in 1946 and they had three children, Phyllis McKee of Traer, IA, Mark Thudium of Sterling Heights, MI, and Scott Thudium of Aguanga, CA. He is survived by brother, Gary Thudium of Wichita, KS; 6 granddaughters and 12 great grandchildren. His wife Geneva preceded him in death on April 15, 2012. He married Leveda Mae Loughrey May 4, 2013. She has three children, Linda Mann, Lani Hershberger, and Lorrie Binkley who all live in Bradenton, FL. A private Service will be held for the family. Inurnment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020