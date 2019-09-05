|
Boehner, Verna Jean
Aug. 30, 1928 - Aug. 31, 2019
Verna Jean Boehner, age 91, of Alva Florida, formerly of Sarasota Florida and Springfield Illinois, passed away August 31, 2019 in Oakbrook of LaBelle Florida.
Verna was born August 30, 1928 in Bluffs Illinois, the daughter of Leonard and Inez (Girard) Little. She married John F. Boehner Jr. on September 11, 1964 in Springfield Illinois.
She graduated from Jacksonville High School, Jacksonville Illinois in 1946 and from Browns Business College in 1962. She worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigations in Washington DC as a file clerk, and later she worked for Sangamo Electric Company in Springfield Illinois in the Quality Assurance Engineering Dept.
Verna (Jean) leaves behind her loving husband of 55 years John (Jack) Boehner, her son James Muir and his wife Cathy of Springfield Illinois and her step-daughter Rebecca Stealey and her husband Jim of Villa Ridge Missouri. She was proceeded in death by one brother, Francis Little and two sisters Virginia Schmidt and Inez June Lewis.
Verna enjoyed fishing and traveling with her husband, all sports and collecting ceramic chickens. She was a loving wife and mother who will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
Verna will be inurned at the Rochester Cemetery in Rochester, Illinois at a later date.
Cremation arrangements at Akin-Davis Funeral Home of LaBelle Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019