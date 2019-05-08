Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna Stevenson


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Verna Stevenson Obituary
Stevenson, Verna
Dec. 19, 1928 - April 14, 2019
Verna V. Stevenson died April 2019 at the age of 90 years. Her unwavering love, support and guidance are greatly missed by her family. A sea of compassionate wisdom, she had a special bond with each family member. Verna was an enthusiastic admirer and supporter of nature, always with her camera and binoculars nearby. She introduced three generations to the wonders of the National Parks from Florida to California and Alaska. An avid supporter of education, reading and the performing arts, she returned to college after her children were grown to obtain a Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of South Florida in 1981. Verna was born in Ohio to Gladys and Walter White. She graduated co-valedictorian from New Lexington High School and attended Ohio State University where she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology. There she met and married Arthur James Stevenson and moved to Cincinnati where she worked in the laboratory of Dr. Albert Sabin, where the first polio vaccine that could be administered by mouth was developed. Verna and Arthur subsequently moved to New Philadelphia, Ohio, where Arthur began his work as a Family Physician. Over the following decade, with a family of 4 children, they moved to New Orleans, and then Houston as Arthur obtained further training in anesthesiology, and then settled in Tampa, Florida in 1965. She and Arthur moved to Sarasota in 1983. Following the death of Arthur in 2011, she moved to Maryville, Tennessee. She is survived by her brother Harley (Sonny) White(Patricia), children William (Lynne), Craig (Lynda), Joan Hamilton (Paul), and John (Louise), 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
The Stevenson Family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the care providers at Shannondale of Maryville for all their loving support over the last 2 1/2 years. You are all amazing!
A memorial service will be held at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, TN on May 18th at 11AM, with visitation from 10-11AM. A lunch will be served after the service at St Andrews Episcopal Church. Interment services will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery on May 21st at 10:30AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grand Teton National Park Foundation, P.O. Box 249, Moose, WY 83012 www.gtnpf.org or Appalachian Bear Rescue, P.O. Box 364, Townsend, TN 37882, www.appalachianbearrescue.org.
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812
www.mccammonammonsclick.com
.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 8 to May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now