Bass, Rev. Vernon L.
Jun 20, 1927 - Nov 24, 2020
A great loss was suffered with the passing of Rev. Vernon L. Bass, age 93, of Sarasota, FL, as he went to be with the Lord on Nov. 24, 2020. He was born in Osprey, FL to Lawrence Henry Bass and Essie Lewis Bass on, June 20, 1927. Vernon retired from the Army but was also employed in other professions. He was a Pastor and Missionary, a newspaper pressman and a deputy at voting polls. After high school, Vernon joined the Merchant Marine Maritime Commission serving as a seaman from 1944-1946. He then enlisted in the Army and served on seven ships and as a medium tank crewman, and heavy tank CO. 196 canon crewman. Vernon served during WWII and the Korean War. He earned his M-1 rifle sharpshooter medal and many other awards during his time in service. Vernon served in the National Guard for over 20 years.
Dad was known for holding the title of the Oyster Eating World Champion in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Surviving family members include his daughters Verna Peters (James) and Carmen Bass; son Randy Bass (Carol); brother Manuel Bass; grandchildren Rolando Bass, Jr. (Sandra) and Bobby Bass (Julie); great grandchildren Isreal, Brianna, and Adrielle; and great-great grandchild Christopher.
He was preceded in death by his brother Clarence Bass (Barbara), sister Marvina Powers (Jack), and sister in law Ethel Bass.
Friends are invited to visitation from 9:30 – 10:00 am on Saturday, December 5th at Osprey First Baptist Church, 265 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL with a service to follow at 10:00 am. Military honors and burial will be at the church cemetery following funeral services. Due to COVID restrictions lunch after service will be limited to immediate family members.
In church camp, he was "My Daddy" and always will be. Vernon never met a stranger. He will always be loved and treasured by all that knew him.
