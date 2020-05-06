Verona L. Dixon
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Verona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dixon, Verona L.
Oct 6, 1951 - May 1, 2020
Verona L. Dixon, 58, of Palmetto, FL, died on May 1, 2020. on Visitation 4-7 pm on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St, W, Palmetto, FL Funeral Service will be private. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
4:00 - 7:00 PM
Westside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved