Dixon, Verona L.

Oct 6, 1951 - May 1, 2020

Verona L. Dixon, 58, of Palmetto, FL, died on May 1, 2020. on Visitation 4-7 pm on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St, W, Palmetto, FL Funeral Service will be private. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.



