Veronica Saitz


1921 - 2020
Veronica Saitz Obituary
Saitz, Veronica
Jan. 3, 1921 - Dec. 25, 2019
Veronica Saitz, 98, of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day, 2019 at Tidewell Hispice, after spending 11 years with dementia. Services will be held at St Martha Catholic Church at a later date.
Veronica and Joe were married April 29, 1944 and after 65 years of marriage, Joe passed on Nov. 16, 2009. They enjoyed their time at the Winds of St. Armands and playing golf at Rolling Green Golf Club.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5957 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
