Or Copy this URL to Share

Williams, Veronica

Aug 27, 1952 - May 20, 2020

Veronica Williams, 67, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 20, 2020. Services will be held at 6-8PM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Funeral Services will be private. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store