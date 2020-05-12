Vickie Jackson Spradley
1962 - 2020
Jackson Spradley, Vickie
Mar 25, 1962 - May 4, 2020
Vickie Jackson Spradley, 58, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on May 4, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., May 15, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 1:00pm on Sat., May 16, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Michael Spradley; sons, Amari Jackson and Jabarri Peek; daughter, Danisha Spradley; sisters, Dondra Jackson, Tiffany Jackson, Shirley Jackson, Janie Jackson, Dorothy Clark, and Irene Glover; brother, Anthony Smith. 8 grandchildren.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
MAY
16
Service
01:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

