1/1
Victoria E. "Viki" Hoagland
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hoagland, Victoria E "Viki"
08-09-1952 - 08-04-2020
Viki was born in Avenel, New Jersey. Eventually residing in Sarasota, Florida.
Viki was loved by a close circle of friends.
Viki was a Consummate Professional in attending to her customer's needs, as she was so very attentive to the needs of her ailing mother, Barbara "Bobbi" Karako, who preceded her in passing 2019.
She was as committed to her close friends in life, always there to assist where she was able.
Her favorite hangout was at Turtle Beach, she loved life, and pushed through many personal obstacles to be the person she desired to be. She will be missed by her dear friends, who were lucky enough to know her. Viki requested a Party, (No Service) which will be held in the future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gulf Coast Cremations
4111 N. Lockwood Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34234
941-360-3900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gulf Coast Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved