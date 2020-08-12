Hoagland, Victoria E "Viki"

08-09-1952 - 08-04-2020

Viki was born in Avenel, New Jersey. Eventually residing in Sarasota, Florida.

Viki was loved by a close circle of friends.

Viki was a Consummate Professional in attending to her customer's needs, as she was so very attentive to the needs of her ailing mother, Barbara "Bobbi" Karako, who preceded her in passing 2019.

She was as committed to her close friends in life, always there to assist where she was able.

Her favorite hangout was at Turtle Beach, she loved life, and pushed through many personal obstacles to be the person she desired to be. She will be missed by her dear friends, who were lucky enough to know her. Viki requested a Party, (No Service) which will be held in the future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store