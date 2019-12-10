Home

Vincenne T. "Vinny" Dragone


1941 - 2019
Dragone, Vincenne T. "Vinny"
Mar. 27, 1941 - Nov. 23, 2019
Dragone, Vincenne, T., 78, of Sarasota, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in Buffalo, New York to the late Joseph Leto and Helena Ippolito, Mrs. Dragone had been a local resident since 2005 after moving here from Wheatfield, New York. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Siesta Key and she enjoyed reading and playing Mahjong with her friends. Mrs. Dragone is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Paul; sons, Dr. Joseph (Janet) Dragone; Mark (Kelly) Dragone; daughter, Gina (Christopher) Billiar; sister, Phyllis Lambrecht and five grandchildren, Dominic, Anthony, Keely, Andrew, Gianna and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Siesta Key. A committal service at Sarasota National Cemetery will follow on Monday the 30th at 3:00 p. m. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 26, 2019
