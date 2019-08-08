|
|
|
Shea, Vincent H.
Oct. 29, 1927 - Aug 7, 2019
Vincent H. Shea, 91, of Venice, Florida, died on Aug 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 Nokomis Avenue S. in Venice. Services will be held at 7:00PM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Farley Funeral Home in Venice, with a graveside service to be held in Chlemsford, Massachusetts. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home in Venice (www.farleyfuneralhome.com).
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019