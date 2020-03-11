|
|
Little, Vincent
Feb 27, 1926 - Mar 2, 2020
Vince Little passed away Monday, March 2nd in Sarasota, Florida holding hands with Dolly, his wife of 75 years, at the age of 94. He was born February 27, 1926 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to Victor and Zadie Little. He married Dolly Clements on August 8, 1944 and they raised 3 children; Barbara, Rick and Liz.
He served in the Army Air-Corp from October 1943 to October 1945. He then went to work for Kroger where he rose through the ranks achieving Vice President in charge of Merchandising. He then accepted the position of President and CEO of Roundy's Wholesale. In Milwaukee WI. During this time, he helped found the National Grocers Association, the food chain Pick N Save and served as Chairman of the Board of Froedtert Hospital .
Vince was an avid golfer and TPC member. He was a Paul Harris Fellow with Rotary International and a member of Siesta Key Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Harlan Little, his sister Dorothy Ann Little Armburst, and his daughters Barbara Lynn Little Lock and Elizabeth Kay Little. He is survived by his son Vincent Richard (Rick) Little, Jr. (Lynn Adams), grandchildren, Vincent Richard (Rickey) Little III (Katie), Melissa Little Whitworth (Dave), Meghan Little Knall (Kyle), Rebecca Lock Stein (Mark), Rachael Lock Arts (Cory) and Benjamin Lock (Kim), his great grandchildren Vincent Richard Little IV (Court), Scotty Little, Emilia Whitworth, and Aidan Knall.
A funeral service will be held on Friday March 20th at the Siesta Key Chapel Presbyterian Church on Gleason Ave. at 10:30 a.m. followed by a reception at the Chapel. The graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liz Little Cancer Patient Education Fund at Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare 1933 W. North Avenue, Brookfield, WI 53045.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020