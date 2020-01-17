|
Moller, Vincent
Dec 29, 1921 - Jan 15, 2020
Vincent "Charles" Moller, 98, passed away Jan 15, 2020. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa and friend to many.
Pops was born Dec. 29, 1921 in Queens, NY. He proudly served his country in the US Army during World War II serving in the South Pacific. On Nov. 23, 1941 Charles married the love of his life, Katherine Crump. They moved to Sayville, Long Island and raised four sons and one daughter.
Charles became a first- generation volunteer fire fighter in 1951 for the Sayville Fire Department where he was a lifetime member till his passing. Upon retiring from secular work Pops and Mom moved to Florida in the mid 1980's. Pops and Mom lived in the Arbors in Osprey Fl where they had many great friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandson, Keith R. Moller and grand daughter, Katrina Jacquelyn "Kat" Moller.
He is survived by his wife of 78 years, Katherine, five children: Charles, Maureen, Jeff, Billy and his wife Tina, Tommy and his wife Debbie and Ricky and his wife Deirdre as well as seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, multiple nephews, nieces as well as a long list of friends.
"We love you dad. You will be dearly missed by so many"
Visitation will be Sunday January 19, 2020 at Farley Funeral Home from 1:00p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be in Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020