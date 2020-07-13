Ventimiglia, Vincent
Mar 19, 1935 - Feb 24, 2020
Vincent P. Ventimiglia, age 84, passed away on February 24, 2020. He lived in Bradenton, FL, and was born March 19, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Matteo and Agatha Ventimiglia. He attended St. Edwards Elementary Catholic School and graduated from McBride Catholic High School. Vincent ultimately earned his Associates's Degree from Columbia College. Vincent was a well-accomplished athlete and excelled in almost every sport he took on. In 1953 he was a member of the All-Metro High School basketball team in St. Louis and was scouted by the St. Louis MLB only one year later. In 1954, Vincent joined the Army, serving in the Korean War until 1956. He was a PFC and VFW, DAV
During his time in Europe, he joined the Army's USO baseball team. It was at this time that Vincent also started playing soccer. After serving, Vincent worked for the Department of Defense as a GS-12, and in 1980 became a soccer coach for the CYC league and City Champions Gabriel's 8th-grade soccer team back in St. Louis. He retired in 1988, and a year later moved to Florida. During his time in Florida, Vincent started playing tennis; his home court was at Payne Park in Sarasota. He enjoyed bowling, tennis, and always partook in his daily exercise routine. Vincent was also a member of the American Legion and Caledonian Club of Sarasota. Vincent is survived by his son Mike Ventimiglia and daughter Patricia Ventimiglia. His siblings Joseph Ventimiglia and Josie Ventimiglia. He was proceeded in death by his parents Matteo and Agatha Ventimiglia, his wife Mary Jessica Ventimiglia, and son Vincent Ventimiglia. Vincent will be interred next to his wife Jessica on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to join for Military honors.
