Bailin, Violet
Jan 27, 1928 - Jun 23, 2020
Violet Jean (Schram) Bailin, January 27, 1928-June 23, 2020, was born to Lester and Hazel (Frank) Schram in Chicago IL. She met her husband, David M. Bailin at UW Madison and were happily married for 55 years. Following her marriage in 1949, they moved to Appleton, WI, and raised their family. They moved to Sarasota FL in 2000 and resided in Siesta Key. Violet was preceded in death by her husband, David in 2004, her sister Diane Goodman in 2008.
Survivors are her 4 children, Larry (Olga), Stu (Sherri) Jared (Melanie) JoAnn Share, and 8 grandchildren. Vi was a member of Temple Sinai, Women of Sinai, Hadassah and ORT America. Also, at Moses Montefiore Congregation & Sisterhood, Appleton, WI.
She enjoyed playing bridge, Mah Jongg, going out to dinner and shows with her many friends and loved reading books on her iPad and getting emails! Vi also loved to relax on the beach at Siesta Key. She will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be private in Appleton, WI. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.