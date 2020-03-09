|
Sondhi, Vir K.
Jan 20, 1929 - Mar 5, 2020
Born of a Barrister Father and Farmer Mother, Vir K. Sondhi, on January 20, 1929 and died peacefully on March 5, 2020 in his home in Naples, FL. Primary schooling in San Diego and Los Angeles schools. Earned his first degree, B.A. with Honors, at Cambridge in England. Earned his second and third degrees of B.S. and MBA at UCLA. Major part of his career was in the banking business serving in different countries of the world. Bangkok, London, Germany, Ireland, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Philippines.
Subsequently ran his company called Overseas Capital Corp. which owned a number of companies. Civically active from the very beginning of his career serving on Board of LA Salvation Army and as a Junior Chamber of L.A. Commerce Board Member. In Cleveland he was appointed by Chief Federal Judge Frank Balliste as Head of School Monitoring Commission and by Chief Federal Judge George White, head of State Citizen's Commission for the State of Ohio. Won nationwide United Nations Debating contest in 1953 representing India.
Subsequently served on Cleveland State University Board of Trustees, Cleveland Browns Foundation Board 1971-1972, Cleveland Port Authority and Crime Stopper Board of Cuyahoga County. Was President of Canterbury Golf Club in Cleveland, Ohio and many other organizations.
Married to Genella Grace Kissock of Springfield, MO for 60 years who passed away in April 2017. They had no children, but are survived by nieces and nephews.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020