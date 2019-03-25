|
|
|
Smith, Virginia A.
Feb 19, 1925 - Mar 25, 2019
Virginia A. Smith, 94, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of White Cloud, MI, died on Mar 25, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, March 29th, at Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Colonial Chapel, 40 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota. Services will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, March 30th at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, 40 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, 941-955-4171.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019
