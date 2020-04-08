Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia C. "Ginny" Slater


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia C. "Ginny" Slater Obituary
Slater, Virginia C. "Ginny"
May 22, 1924 - Apr 1, 2020
Virginia C. "Ginny" Slater, formerly of New Castle, PA, passed away in Sarasota, FL on April 1, 2020 at the age of 95. Ginny was preceded in death by the love of her life, and husband of 52 years, Frederick Lyle Slater, her parents, Omar and Verna Fink, and her brother, Omar Fink, Jr.
Ginny is survived by her daughters, Sherrie (Greg) Reynolds of Solon, OH and Debbie Ferguson of Yorktown, VA. She was "Nanny" to three grandchildren: Brian Reynolds, Lindsey May and Kendall Perry; and "GiGi" to 5 great grandchildren.
Ginny was born in New Castle, PA on May 22, 1924. She graduated from Eastbrook High School, Montefiore Nursing School in Pgh, PA, and received her BSN from Slippery Rock University. She was sworn into the US Army Nursing Cadet Corps in Washing, DC, by Eleanor Roosevelt, just after her nursing graduation. She was first employed by Jameson Memorial Hospital as an OB-GYN nurse. Later, Ginny became the Shenango Elementary School nurse, where she retired after 12 years of enjoyment. She was a member of St John's Lutheran Church. Ginny and Fred enjoyed camping, and later, retired to Sarasota, FL where she was an active volunteer in the Sarasota and Oakwood Manor communities. She loved to play bingo, cards and games with her friends.
Due to the COVID-19, a future Celebration of Life will be planned in Sarasota.
Memorial donations may be made to a national breast cancer research group: the NSABP Foundation, Nova Tower 2, Two Allegheny Center, Pgh, PA 15212 or Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now