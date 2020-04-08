|
|
Slater, Virginia C. "Ginny"
May 22, 1924 - Apr 1, 2020
Virginia C. "Ginny" Slater, formerly of New Castle, PA, passed away in Sarasota, FL on April 1, 2020 at the age of 95. Ginny was preceded in death by the love of her life, and husband of 52 years, Frederick Lyle Slater, her parents, Omar and Verna Fink, and her brother, Omar Fink, Jr.
Ginny is survived by her daughters, Sherrie (Greg) Reynolds of Solon, OH and Debbie Ferguson of Yorktown, VA. She was "Nanny" to three grandchildren: Brian Reynolds, Lindsey May and Kendall Perry; and "GiGi" to 5 great grandchildren.
Ginny was born in New Castle, PA on May 22, 1924. She graduated from Eastbrook High School, Montefiore Nursing School in Pgh, PA, and received her BSN from Slippery Rock University. She was sworn into the US Army Nursing Cadet Corps in Washing, DC, by Eleanor Roosevelt, just after her nursing graduation. She was first employed by Jameson Memorial Hospital as an OB-GYN nurse. Later, Ginny became the Shenango Elementary School nurse, where she retired after 12 years of enjoyment. She was a member of St John's Lutheran Church. Ginny and Fred enjoyed camping, and later, retired to Sarasota, FL where she was an active volunteer in the Sarasota and Oakwood Manor communities. She loved to play bingo, cards and games with her friends.
Due to the COVID-19, a future Celebration of Life will be planned in Sarasota.
Memorial donations may be made to a national breast cancer research group: the NSABP Foundation, Nova Tower 2, Two Allegheny Center, Pgh, PA 15212 or Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020