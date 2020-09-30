Shroyer, Virginia Gray
Jun 9, 1926 - Sep 13, 2020
The very special life of Virginia Gray Shroyer, 94, ended peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Lakewood Ranch Hospice. Born during the "Roaring 20's in White Plains, New York on June 9, 1926, she was the oldest of the four children of Gene and Matilda Conte. Her father died shortly after The Great Depression and at the age of eighteen she made the courageous decision to move to Sarasota with a family friend. Her life was a series of great adventures that began with that move to Florida. It was there that she met and married her first husband, Jack Gray. They had two children and for a time, she raised their children while Jack fought in WWII, and after being back home for a short time was sent to the Korean War. Not one to be idle and with an intensely curious spirit, she bucked the trend of the day by going to work, first as the Administrative Assistant to the Principal at Alta Vista Elementary School. After her children were out of elementary school she then worked as the office manager and assistant in the Optometry office of Dr. Richard Lord. Her first husband died unexpectedly in 1979 and at that time she was working as an office manager and assistant in a dental office for Dr. J. Watt Shroyer. They would eventually marry in 1984. The very definition of "soul mates" they spent their lives working and traveling the world together. She was known for her "green thumb" and because she was a quick study, eventually became an expert in the identification, collecting and cultivation of orchids which became a lifelong passion. Early in her orchid collecting career she would travel to far away jungles and mountain villages and go on safari's, mountain climbing expeditions and hiking trips. At one point, her collection exceeded 2,000 orchids many of them rare and unavailable today. With the help of her husband she also became an accomplished fly fisherwoman and could hold her own with the men. Their travels would take them all over the world to every continent and they would try to spend half of each trip collecting orchids and the other half fishing. On those trips they would meet people from all over the world, many who became lifelong friends. She will always be remembered as an adventurer, a fearless traveller, an accomplished business woman, for her passion for plants of all kinds, excellent at whatever she chose to do, for her generosity and boundless energy and most importantly as the very best mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother any family would be blessed to have. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Walter and Gene Conte, sister Lee Passarelli, her husband Jack and her husband J. Watt Shroyer.
Survivors include her blended family of six children, Jerry Gray (Alexis) her daughter Karen Gray Peters, David, Steve, Connie and Michael Shroyer, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. For those of us left behind, her spirit and presence will be missed beyond measure. Her life was truly a life well-lived.
In order to keep friends and family safe and well, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sarasota Fern Society, sarasotafernsociety.org