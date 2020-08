Or Copy this URL to Share

Fredlund, Virginia H.

Sep 14, 1921 - May 31, 2020

Virginia H. Fredlund, formerly of Sarasota, FL and Potomac, MD, died May 31, 2020 in Los Alamos, NM with family by her side. She will be buried in Sarasota National Cemetery alongside her husband of 66 years, Robert. She is survived by her two daughters, three sons, nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She brought joy to everyone.



