|
|
Hudson, Virginia "Ginny"
Apr. 14, 1934 - Apr. 3, 2019
Virginia "Ginny" Hudson of Sarasota, Florida entered eternal life surrounded by her husband and children. Born in Wayne, Michigan she moved to Sarasota with her husband in 1958 to help establish his Chiropractic Practice.
After graduation from Wayne State University, she became a Stewardess for Capital/United Airlines and Trans World Airlines. Upon arrival to Sarasota, she was active as past President and Secretary/Treasurer for the Sarasota Manatee Stewardess Alumnae Association. She also served as past President of the Southwest Florida Chiropractic Society and the Sarasota Junior Woman's Club. Ginny remained an active member of Incarnation Church and School for the past 58 years. Ginny was all about family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her kindness and compassion for others was unparalleled. She enriched the lives of all that knew her. If there was a social event or event her children and grandchildren where involved in…she was always there. Ginny is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, George, her daughter Terre, sons, Jeff, Greg and Todd. Her beloved grandchildren Travis, Tyler, Nicholas, Blaine, Bianca, Kiana, Paris, Greg Jr., Riley and great-granddaughter, Harper. Her brother Michael, extended family and many wonderful lifelong friends. A Celebration of Ginny's life and memorial mass will be held at Incarnation Catholic Church on Saturday, April 27th at 11:00am. Interment at the Sarasota National Cemetery will be for family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ginny's memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL. 34238
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019