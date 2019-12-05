|
|
Carr, Virginia Lea (Merry) "Ginny"
Virginia "Ginny" Lea Carr (Merry) of Longboat Key, FL formerly of Dover, MA passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 4, 2019 at the age of 92. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years Arthur Carr and children Karen L. Carr, Vickie E. Carr, and William G. and wife Laura Carr. Sister of Richard and wife Donna Merry, V. Benson and wife Judy Merry, and Linda and husband David Burke, and sister-in-law of Michaele and husband Richard Wittel. Beloved grandmother of 8 grandchildren and great grandmother of 5. Aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Virginia was predeceased by her sister Barbara E. Coleman and by her son Jeffrey Allen. Visiting hours in the Eaton Funeral Home. 1351 Highland Ave, Needham, on Tuesday, December 10th from 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Funeral Services in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11th at 11am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Ginny's name may be made to Gulf Coast Diabetes Foundation, 2100 Constitution Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34234 or to Medfield Animal Shelter, 101 Old Bridge St, Medfield, MA 02052. For directions or to share a memory of Ginny, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019