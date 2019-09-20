Home

Virginia Meiser


1934 - 2019
Virginia Meiser Obituary
Meiser, Virginia
Jan. 31, 1934 - Sept. 13, 2019
Virginia (nee Geitner) Meiser (85) died peacefully on September 13, 2019 in Sarasota, FL with family at her side. Virginia was born on January 31, 1934 in Bennington, NY. She was the daughter of Lawrence and Stella (nee Brodowski) Geitner. Virginia was married to Floyd Meiser and lived in Oakfield, NY operating Meiser Chevrolet until their move to Venice, FL. Virginia loved golfing, sewing, reading and spending time with her family.
Virginia is predeceased by her husband Floyd Meiser, brother James Geitner, sister in-law/brother in-law Alice and Marvin Childs, brother in-laws Leo Meiser and Dick Thompson. Virginia is survived by her daughters Jeri Thomas (Ron), Barbara Stracener, son Larry Meiser (Donneda), brother Thomas Geitner, sister Lorraine Thompson, sister in-law Nancy Meiser, sister in-laws/brother in-laws Jean and Lloyd Schlagenhauf and Marvin and JoAnn Meiser. Virginia will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Becky, Misty, Melanie, Bethany, Nadia, Sheri, Evan, Christopher, Phillip and nine great grandchildren.
At Virginia's request there will be no services or calling hours. Memorials can be made to a . Flowers are gratefully declined. A private burial will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
