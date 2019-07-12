Pascale, Virginia P.

Nov 23, 1925 - July 9, 2019

Ginny Pascale, age 93, of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Ginny was born in Dedham, Massachusetts on November 23, 1925, to the late Angelo and Lucy Spinelli.

Ginny was a vibrant woman, full of life and love for her family. A high-energy person, she never slowed down; she was an avid golfer and ski instructor, she was a member of the Heritage Oaks Country Club, and a 20 year volunteer of the American Red Cross. As matriarch of such a large, loving family, she had a passion for Italian cooking, and her meatballs were the best around. Even with such a busy schedule, she still found time for each and every one of her grandchildren.

Ginny is preceded in death by her husbands, Alfred Fichera, and Alfred Pascale.

She is survived by her children: Joyce (Tom) Nigrelli, Buddy (Carol) Fichera, Vicki (Paul Lioon) Alexander, and Mark (Elizabeth) Fichera; her ten grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends.

Services for Ginny will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 7900 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Florida 34241.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made in her honor to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, tidewellhospice.org; or the American Red Cross, redcross.org. Published in Herald Tribune from July 12 to July 15, 2019