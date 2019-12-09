|
|
Ruffing, Virginia
May 20, 1935 - Dec 5, 2019
Virginia Ruffing, of Venice passed away December 5, 2019. She was born May 20, 1935 in Squirrel Hill PA.
Virginia received her master's degree in Education from The Ohio State University and also received her degree from Otterbein University. She loved singing and was a member of the "Sweet Adolines", was a counselor for Westerville North Highschool, a faithful member of the Presbyterian Church as well as a Stevens Leader.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Ruffing of Venice, sons; David DeWitt (Mary) of Cincinnati, OH and Rick DeWitt of Columbus, OH, seven grandchildren and a brother, John Banta of Englewood, FL.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019