|
|
Smith, Virginia
"Ginny"
Jun 22, 1937 - Mar 22, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Virginia (Ginny) Smith, announce her passing on March 22, 2020, at the age of 82 years. Ginny will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 63 years, Walt Smith, her two children, Tami VanDerKamp and her husband, Ted, and Tom Smith and his wife, Kim; her three grandchildren, Alicia Hutchinson and her husband, Chris, Anthony Clarke and his wife, Katie, and Alex Clarke; and her two great-grandchildren, Makenna and Preslie Hutchinson.
Ginny and family came to Sarasota in 1972 from Huntington, WV. Ginny held many positions at United First Federal Savings and Loan Association until she ventured into local real estate. Ginny ended her carrier after 13 loyal years working at the Sarasota County Tax Collector's office.
Ginny's dream of one day having grandchildren and possibly great-grandchildren to love and hold came true. All of them loved and will miss their Mama. Ginny led a full and blessed Christian life and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
A private family service was held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020