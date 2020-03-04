|
Whitesell, Virginia
Sep 9, 1928 - Mar 4, 2020
Whitesell, Virginia Betts, was born on September 8, 1928. She graduated from Bradenton High School in June of 1946. She is survived by Welch Whitesell, Ann Whitesell Adair, Richard F. Whitesell, Pamela W. McDonald, and Robert W. Whitesell, 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She worked as a telephone operator for Peninsula Telephone Company until June 11, 1947 when she married Welch Whitesell.
Ann and Richard were born in Gainesville where Welch received his Bachelor degree. She then worked for AT&T, Ft. Bliss, Texas while Welch was in the army. Joy was born in Gainesville while Welch earned his law degree. Robert was born in Sarasota where Welch was practicing law. They lived in Englewood 5 years, South Gate 10 years, Bearded Oaks 12 years and SaraBay 25 years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Clyde and Faith Betts, her sisters Grace Riddick and Barbara Joy Harris and two brothers Gene Betts and Jerry Betts.
Virginia enjoyed many years entertaining in her home, playing bridge, camping outdoors in the woods and the Florida Keys during lobster season also traveling the world with Welch and friends. They took twenty-seven cruises and enjoyed extended vacations in England, South Africa, China and Europe. They have visited every continent except Antarctica.
She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, a charter member of the South Trail Church of Christ in Sarasota, where she was present each week for over seventy years. Her children all attended Christian colleges and remain faithful as a result of her dedication to the Lord.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Virginia has left a legacy of caring for all and will be greatly missed by all.
A visitation will be held at Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel on Sat., Mar. 7th at 10am, with the funeral service beginning at 10:30am and interment at 2:30pm at Manasota Memorial Park.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020