Virtha Mae Douglas
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virtha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas, Virtha Mae
Oct 4, 1939 - Apr 1, 2020
Virtha (Berth) Mae Douglas, 80, of Manhattan, New York, formerly a resident of Sarasota, Florida died on April 1, 2020. Virtha is preceded in death by her parents Willie and Bessie Mae Douglas; husband James Jones; brothers, Willie Douglas Jr., Johnny Douglas and Abraham Douglas. She is survived by her son Edwin (Mary) Malone of New York; step son, James Jones Jr., of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; brother, Alvin Douglas of Sarasota, FL; sisters, Mary Frances Douglas of Sarasota, FL, Mary Beatrice Douglas of Nokomis, FL, and Mary Louise Edmunds of Lakewood Ranch, FL, and a host of nieces, nephews, and relatives.
Virtha graduated from Booker High School, moved to New York, marriage, studied and received her Nursing Degree, work and retired from Harlem Hospital in New York.
Arrangements by All Boro Cremation Services, Staten Island, New York. Private burial by Jones Funeral Home, Sarasota, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved