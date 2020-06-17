Douglas, Virtha Mae

Oct 4, 1939 - Apr 1, 2020

Virtha (Berth) Mae Douglas, 80, of Manhattan, New York, formerly a resident of Sarasota, Florida died on April 1, 2020. Virtha is preceded in death by her parents Willie and Bessie Mae Douglas; husband James Jones; brothers, Willie Douglas Jr., Johnny Douglas and Abraham Douglas. She is survived by her son Edwin (Mary) Malone of New York; step son, James Jones Jr., of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; brother, Alvin Douglas of Sarasota, FL; sisters, Mary Frances Douglas of Sarasota, FL, Mary Beatrice Douglas of Nokomis, FL, and Mary Louise Edmunds of Lakewood Ranch, FL, and a host of nieces, nephews, and relatives.

Virtha graduated from Booker High School, moved to New York, marriage, studied and received her Nursing Degree, work and retired from Harlem Hospital in New York.

Arrangements by All Boro Cremation Services, Staten Island, New York. Private burial by Jones Funeral Home, Sarasota, FL.



