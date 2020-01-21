|
Bo,
Vittorio "Victor"
April 2, 1929 - October 5, 2019
Vittorio "Victor" Pasquale Bo passed away on October 5, 2019 surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by spouses Isabel (Thomas) Bo in 1990 and Elizabeth "Petie" Doudna-Bo in 2014, a daughter Teri Doudna, and a brother, Guiseppe Bo. He is survived by his children, Mary Bo Robinson (David) of Ohio, Thomas Bo of New York, Carl Doudna (Linda) of Texas, Jeanie Siegle (Carl) of South Carolina, and Samuel Bo (Lori) of Venice; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 2 brothers, Giovanni Bo and Luciano Bo of Italy.
Born in the Piedmonte Region of Italy, Victor spent 7 years as a member of the Italian police force, the Caribinieri, before meeting his future bride, Isabel, at a border crossing station. In 1954, Victor emigrated to America to join his wife and eventually moved his family to Venice in 1960. He opened the ever-popular Italian Villa Restaurant, which he owned and operated for over 33 years. In his retirement, he found love again with Petie, where they enjoyed cooking, traveling, and spending time with their family and friends.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020