Vivian Altland


2020 - 2020
Vivian Altland Obituary
Altland, Vivian
Sep 26,1925 - Mar 27, 2020
Vivian was born in Hagerstown MD and moved to York PA as an infant. She resided in York until retirement when she and Eugene moved to Venice FL. They enjoyed traveling and cruising until Eugene's battle with Alzheimer's disease. Vivian continued an active life of volunteering and church activities until health issues curtailed her mobility. She is survived by her daughter Donna Blank and husband Michael. She will be greatly missed by her two grandchildren, Sara Krzywanski, and Michael R Blank, as well as her 5 Great granddaughters, Melissa, Julia, Megan, Scarlett and Arianna. Her remains will be scattered at sea near Eugene, her husband of 59 years.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
