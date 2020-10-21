Crews Fletcher, Vivian Dianne

May 4, 1950 - Oct 14, 2020

Vivian Dianne Crews Fletcher born on May 4, 1950 went to be with the Lord on October 14, 2020. Dianne was preceded in death by her father Milton Crews. Dianne is survived by her mother Syvle, son Tommy, grandson Lyrik Long, a sister Della Crews, nephew Scott Hancock and his wife Angela and his two daughters-Hailey and Madison Hancock in addition to numerous cousins. She is also survived by her husband Ken Fletcher. Dianne graduated from Sarasota High school in 1968. Dianne retired from Publix grocery store in addition to working at Kmart and Dollar Tree. Dianne was a member of the Faith Presbytrian Church. No services will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store