COP, Vladislav
Mar 20, 1931 - Dec 2, 2020
Cop, Vladislav "Vlado" 1931-2020 of Venice, FL, formerly from Cleveland, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 due to COVID-related complications at the Tidewell Hospice House in Venice. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Georgia (nee Manestar) and daughters Suzy, and Marina.
He was a physician that immigrated to the U.S. in 1964 and established a private practice in Cleveland, Ohio joyfully serving many in the Cleveland suburb of Eastlake including immigrants from former Yugoslavia. In 1995, he and his wife retired to Englewood, FL.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff and volunteers at Tidewell Hospice House in Venice, FL for their compassionate care in the last days of his life.
Due to COVID, there are no immediate plans for a memorial service. Donations can be made to Adventist Relief and Development Agency, www.ADRA.org
or Tidewell Foundation www.tidewellfoundation.org