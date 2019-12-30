|
|
Maceikonis, Vytas "Mac"
Oct. 16, 1938 - Dec. 22, 2019
Mac was born in Lithuania. He fled Lithuania with his partial family in 1944 as the Russian troops advanced into Germany. They walked most of the way to South Germany where they stayed in a displaced person camp until 1949, when they left Europe for New Jersey. After high school and working, Vytas was drafted into the US Army. He was stationed in Germany where he met his future wife Gerda. They were married in 1965 in New Jersey and have one son Kurt who lives in Sarasota. After selling their business in New Jersey, they moved to Longboat Key in 1999. Vytas and Gerda have resided at Plymouth Harbor since 2013.
Vytas will be buried at the Sarasota National Cemetery on January 9, 2020 at 2:00PM. A celebration of life will be held at the MacNeil Chapel at Plymouth Harbor on January 25, 2020 at 3:00PM.
Donations may be made to the Plymouth Harbor Foundation.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020