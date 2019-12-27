|
Falisiewicz, W. Stahu
Feb 6, 1934 - Dec 25, 2019
W. Stahu Falisiewicz, age 85, of Bradenton, FL passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his daughter's residence in Union Twp., Hunterdon County, NJ.
Born on February 6, 1934 in Poland, he immigrated to the US with his family when he was 15 years old. He was a US Army Veteran, serving his country from 1955-1957. He worked for General Motors, Linden, NJ until his retirement in 1989. He moved to Florida and worked as a part time security officer until 2010 in his retirement.
He was the son of the late Wladyslaw and Apolonia Bochenek Falisiewicz.
He enjoyed going to the beach and driving around the country where he would visit many churches along the way. He made countless trips from Florida to New Jersey to visit his family and spend time with his grandchildren.
Stahu was a supporter of various ministries including Life Outreach and of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews which he was a member for 23 years.
Survivors include four children; Barbara Ciaramella and her husband Michael, John Falisiewicz, Elizabeth Falisiewicz and Alice Romanek and her husband Michael. Five grandchildren; Michael Anthony Ciaramella, Gina Ciaramella, Veronica Romanek, Victor Romanek and Apolonia Romanek. He is also survived by two sisters; Helen Schrammel and Marie Redzinak.
A committal service will take place on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12pm at the Chapel at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA. Arrangements by Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home in Lebanon, NJ.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019