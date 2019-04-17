|
|
Harvin Jr., Rev. Wade
Sep. 11, 1940 - Apr. 10, 2019
Rev. Wade E. Harvin Jr., 78, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Apr. 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Apr. 20, 2019 at Johnson Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will be held at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Preceded in death by wife, Carlene R. Harvin.
He leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, Darlene Harvin; sons, Rev. David Earle Harvin and Darryl Harvin; brother, Remar Harvin; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; nephew, Ben Brown; a host of family and friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019