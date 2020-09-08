Hewett, Wallace

Oct 8, 1928 - Sep 2, 2020

Wallace Ellery Hewett, age 90, of Venice, Florida, died peacefully September 2, 2020 at Cornerstone in Hampton, NH. Prior to moving to Florida, he lived for many years in Dayton, OH, Rumford, ME, and Andover, MA. Wallace was a graduate of Foxcroft Academy in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine and earned his Masters Degree from the University of Maine, Orono. He also served in the Army during the Korean War. He was born in Waokegan, Illinois and was the son of Orville and Myrtle Hewett.

He is survived by his children, Sharman Cohen and her husband Mark of East Kingston, NH, Mark Hewett and his wife Lesley of Brentwood, NH, and Lisa Bush of Dayton, OH. He also leaves his sister Margarette Jefferies of N.Hollywood, CA, six grandchildren, Jason Cohen, Jessica Hanlon, Dustin Hewett, Bonney Hewett, Brittney Hewett and Lorrin Bush as well as seven great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Rockingham VNA and Hospice in Exeter, NH who took such great care of him. A committal service will be held at the Dover Cemetery in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine on October 8, 2020.



