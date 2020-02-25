|
|
Fabian Sr., Wallace J.
Jul 26, 1935 - Feb 20, 2020
Wallace John Fabian, Sr. (Wally), 84, of Venice, FL passed away on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Farley Funeral Homes, 265 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, Florida 34285. A celebration gathering will take place from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and a mass service from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Wally was born in Hampton, NY to Joseph and Mary Fabian on July 26, 1935. He went to school at Poultney High School, participating in sports, theater and many other activities. After high school Wally enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1957, and married Anne Marie Preston of Fair Haven VT in 1959 at Lake Bomoseen. He then completed his college education graduating from Syracuse University with a B.S. in 1960, and an M.B.A. in 1962. He worked for Hallmark Cards Inc. from 1963 to 1975, and then founded Crown Card and Gift, where he was Owner and President. Wally retired in 1993 after working in the card and gift industry for 30 years.
Wally was a competitive golfer, and enjoyed league play and golf with friends and family members, as well as winning many tournaments along the way. Wally was also a very curious person, and an avid reader of history, fiction and world events. Upon retirement, he left the New England States and moved to Florida to enjoy the sun and pursue his insatiable passion for golf. He has traveled across the eastern United States, as well as to Ireland, Nova Scotia, and many countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea and the Danube River.
Wally is preceded in death by his loving wife Anne, his parents Mary and Joseph, his brothers Edward and Leo, and his daughter-in-law Sandy Shallcross .
He is survived by his younger brother Jimmy (wife Carol) as well as four sons, Wallace Jr. (wife Sarah Sweet), Brian, Alan, Paul (wife Kathleen Ryan); and by his eight grandchildren Paizlee, Elizabeth, Alexis, William, Caroline, Kathryn, Lily and Kelly.
Wally is also survived by his current wife Mary Lou (Walthouse), and a blended family including William (wife Missy Keaney), MaryBeth McNulty (husband Kevin) and Julie Serafini; and nine grandchildren Amy, Jennifer, Frank, Emily, Billy, Matt, Lauren, Nate and Jack and four great grandchildren Abby, Kalin, Atlas, and Henry.
Wally (AKA Dad, Grampa….) will be terribly missed. He was an incredible role model, mentor and friend to many.
Wally's collective family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the caregivers at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and family friends who helped him throughout the years. To celebrate his life, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020