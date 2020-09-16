Adams, Walter

Jul 9, 1935 - Sep 11, 2020

Walter Adams, 85, passed away on September 11, 2020. He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on July 9, 1935.

He served 8 years in the United States Air force(Korean War). After serving his country, Walter later had a successful career with Jersey City Police Department. In 1988, he was appointed the first and only African American Chief of Police. After retirement, he relocated to Sarasota with his family. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grands and great grands.

He is survived by his wife, Bertha Adams; two daughters Bobbi Adams and April Gillespie. 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Private Service with family will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.





