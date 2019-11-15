|
Centers, Walter E.
Sept. 12, 1929 - Oct. 10, 2019
Walter E. Centers, 90, of Venice, Florida formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana died October 10, 2019. He was a US Marine Corp. Veteran. He was predeceased by his wife Vivian Centers and grandson Christopher Adams. Walter is survived by his daughters Linda Jarvis and Marcia Adams, grandchildren Alicia Stone (Dale) and Andrea Radloff (Tim), great grandchildren Andrew Petty (Maria), Derek Petty, Cassandra Petty and Brooke Petty and his great great grandchildren Caleb Petty and Ezra Petty. He was a brother to many siblings who either live in Indiana or have preceded him in death. Services were private.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019